Blackpool man arrested after fire crews discover cannabis grow inside burning South Shore flat

Fire crews were called to Trent Road, off Watson Road, after a flat on the first-floor of a terraced home caught fire at 7.45am.

Three fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were despatched to the scene where they found the bathroom well-alight.

Two men and a woman inside the flat escaped unharmed, along with their two dogs and cat.

When fire crews checked the loft to see whether the fire had spread, they found a small cannabis grow and reported their concerns to police.

Electricity North West and United Utilities were called to the street to isolate the water and electricity, whilst CSI officers attended to inspect the cannabis set-up.

Fire investigators told officers that electricity had been abstracted and the fire was most likely caused by a defective electrical appliance.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He was handed an adult caution and released without charge.

CSI attended to inspect a cannabis grow discovered by firefighters in the loft

We asked Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police whether the electrical fault was linked to the cannabis growing equipment, but they declined to comment further.

But the man arrested for the offence told the Gazette that the small cannabis grow inside the loft was not to blame and the fire was caused by an unrelated electrical fault in the flat.

He added that the cannabis grow was for personal use to help treat a chronic illness.

A fire service investigator said: "We believe the fire to have been caused most likely by a defective electrical appliance. This is what LFRS was initially called to attend and the reason for our involvement. I’m unable to provide further details."

Trent Road and Severn Road were closed whilst Electricity North West and United Utilities were called to the street to isolate the water and electricity

A police spokesman added: "We were called by the fire service at 7.50am on January 31 to a report of a fire at an address on Trent Road in Blackpool.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested and subsequently given an adult caution for cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity."