Blackpool man and wife spat at and racially assaulted after defending shop from thief

A Blackpool shopkeeper and his wife have been racially assaulted and spat at by a would-be thief.

Police released footage showing the altercation between a shop owner and a would-be thief in Holmfield Road.

Police are searching for a man who racially abused a shop owner outside Bargain Booze in Holmfield Road, Blackpool on December 2.

At around 5.30am on Sunday, December 2, a man was seen attempting to steal copies of a newspaper from a stack delivered outside Bargain Booze.

The shop owner caught the man in the act and ran across to the stack of newspapers to retrieve them.

As he did so, the would-be thief returned and chased the shopkeeper back towards his shop where the two men confronted each other.

In the altercation that took place between the pair, the shopkeeper was spat at and subjected to racist remarks.

The shopkeeper's wife ran outside to help her husband, but she was also assaulted and racially harassed.

The attacker then ran from the scene shouting racial slurs before the police arrived.

PC Mark Finch, from Lancashire Police, said: “This is an unpleasant attack on shopkeepers just trying to retrieve their property which they witnessed being removed from outside their shop.

"If you recognise the suspect in this clip, please get in contact with us.”

You can email 3212@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or dial 101 quoting log number 0344 of December 2.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/7Ms1r.