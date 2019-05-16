Blackpool man admits making and possessing indecent images of children

Have your say

A man accused of possessing extreme pornography has been sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Christopher Hopkins, 39, of Charles Street, Blackpool, admitted four charges involving pornography.

Preston Crown Court

He admitted making indecent images of children and possessing indecent images of children.

He also admitted possessing 30 extreme porn images and being in breach of a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPA) imposed at Preston Crown Court in June 2010 which forbids him from downloading pornography.

Adrian Hollamby prosecuting, said in view of the SOPO being imposed at the higher court sentencing should be carried out there.

Hopkins was bailed and will appear at Crown Court on June 12.