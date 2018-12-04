Blackpool Man admits assault on girlfriend

A man beat up his girlfriend and less than a month later crashed his car while three times over the alcohol limit.

Wayne Sutton punched and strangled his partner then pushed her part way down a spiral staircase.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Sutton, 48, formerly of Central Drive, Blackpool, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, driving with excess alcohol and three offences of failing to answer bail.

He was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Elliott Taylforth, said Sutton’s girlfriend said he was drunk and became violent on June 16 at 11pm.

He pushed her over a sofa and put two hands round her throat and squeezed.

He then punched her in the side of the face, grabbed her hair and pushed her, causing her to fall down four to five steps of a spiral staircase badly bruising her back and ribs.

On July 7 at 8.04pm police received a report a Peugeot had crashed on the resort’s Central Drive.

When officers got to the scene Sutton had left but he was found nearby and was unsteady on his feet.

A breath test showed 103 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Sutton’s defence lawyer said his client was in a very dark place at the moment and had indicated the mental health workers who visited him in the cells that he was having suicidal thoughts.