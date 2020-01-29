Blackpool man accused of forging wife's signature in £250k fraud

A Blackpool man accused of faking documents and forging signatures as part of a £250,000 fraud has made his first court appearance.

Robert Joseph Watkinson is accused of a string of offences across Lancashire, including theft of up to £50,000 at a time.

Robert Joseph Watkinson, 58, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court accused of fraud.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court heard it is alleged the crimes took place over a three year period and include producing false insurance documents and forging signatures.

Watkinson, 58, of Dickson Road ,Blackpool, is charged with three counts of forging his wife’s signature to get loans.

He faced fifteen allegations in total when he appeared before magistrates today (January 29).

His lawyer, Danny King, did not enter any pleas on his behalf.

The offences are alleged to have taken place across Lancashire, in Wiswell, Accrington, Great Harwood, Burnley and Clitheroe.

Watkinson was bailed ahead of his trial at Preston Crown Court, where he will appear on February 26.