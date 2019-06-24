Blackpool man, 51, arrested on suspicion of child sex offence The man has been released under investigation Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A Blackpool man was arrested on suspicion of a child sex offence. The 51-year-old was arrested in Cleveleys on Friday at around 9.20pm. He was not charged and was released under investigation by police. Child falls through roof of swimming pool in St Helens These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, June 24, 2019