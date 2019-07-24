Blackpool man, 47, charged after man is allegedly assaulted outside barber shop

Have your say

A 47-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Blackpool at the weekend.

William Beattie, 47, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool was charged with Section 18 wounding on Monday, July 22.

He made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday, July 23).

He made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, July 23).

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Crown Court on August 21.

A police spokesman said: "We were contacted by the ambulance service at shortly after 2am on Sunday (July 21) to a report that a 31-year-old man had been assaulted outside Razor’s barber shop on Lytham Road.

"The victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"If you witnessed the incident or know anything about it, we need to speak to you."

You can call police on 101 quoting log number 0166 of July 21, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.