Blackpool man, 28, arrested after stand-off with police on rooftop of Citizens Advice centre

A 28-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested after he climbed onto a rooftop above a Citizens Advice centre.



The man, who has not been named by police, was arrested on suspicion of affray after he climbed onto the roof of a building in Whitegate Drive at around 10pm on Tuesday (March 5).

He remains in custody.

Specialist police negotiators attended the scene, near the No. 3 pub, after the man scrambled his way onto the rooftop of the Citizens Advice centre and refused to cooperate with officers.

Officers also requested the assistance of fire crews and an aerial ladder platform was brought to the scene at 10.22pm.

After nearly an hour, firefighters managed to coax the man into the cherry picker to bring the stand off to a safe conclusion.

Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Square were closed and people were asked to avoid the area as officers managed the situation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The incident on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool has come to a safe conclusion after a man was brought down from the roof of a property.

"The man was assisted down by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and has been arrested for affray."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "We are always glad to assist police in these situations."