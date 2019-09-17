Blackpool man, 18, who fell critically ill at Creamfields festival is moved to hospital closer to home

An 18-year-old man from Blackpool who became critically ill at a dance festival in Cheshire is now stable, say police.



Cheshire Police said the man, who has not been named, has left intensive care and has now been moved to a hospital closer to his home.

An 18-year-old man from Blackpool is now in a stable condition after being taken critical ill at Creamfields music festival over the August bank holiday weekend. Pic - @CreamfieldsCops

The 18-year-old fell ill at the annual Creamfields festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

He was taking to a hospital in Cheshire where he remained in a critical condition for nearly a month.

But his condition is now described as stable and he has been transferred to a hospital in Lancashire.

This year’s festival was also tainted by the death of a 19-year-old man from Warrington.

READ MORE: Blackpool man, 18, in critical condition after falling ill at Creamfields festival

The young man died in the early hours of Saturday, August 24 after falling ill at the four-day dance music festival in Daresbury, 5 miles east of Runcorn.

Both men were assessed by a doctor at the casualty facility at Creamfields before being taken to hospital via ambulance.

Cheshire Police said they are unable to disclose how the men became ill.

David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of one young man at the festival and that another young man was taken ill and was in a critical condition. My thoughts are with their families."

Cheshire Police said the festival was tainted by the proliferation of illegal drugs, despite the efforts of organisers to prevent them from entering the site.

ACC Welsted added: “We worked alongside the event organisers and security staff at Creamfields to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the site.

"For example, there were drugs dog at the entrances and festivalgoers were given every opportunity to use the surrender bins to dispose of any drugs or weapons before going through the extensive search process at the entrances.

"However, some people still chose to try to get away with bringing illegal drugs into Creamfields.

"As a result, 68 people are being investigated in relation to illegal drugs at Creamfields and facing the prospect of significant penalties, including jail time."