Sentence date for man who breached court order

A man on the Sex Offenders Register breached a court order which says he must tell police where he is living.

Andrew Burrows, 23, has been staying at the Regal Hotel in Cleveleys and had three days in which to inform police.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He admitted the offence and Blackpool Magistrates refused him bail.

He was committed to Preston Crown Court where he will be sentenced on October 7.

The court heard from Robert Castle, defending, that Burrows had been found the accommodation by Blackpool Council who were paying his bill.

"He wrongly thought that the council would have told police," said the lawyer.

Burrows had breached his order before and faces recall to prison to serve the remainder of a sentence imposed when police found him living in a Wesham flat with two children.

Plasterer failed to charge up monitoring equipment

A Blackpool plasterer twice failed to charge up monitoring equipment designed to monitor his movements.

Gary Kennedy has the GPS monitor as a term of his bail which states he must charge it once a day.

Martin Hillson, defending, said that the 38-year-old, of Nethway Avenue, Blackpool, had his hours of work changed and he twice forgot to charge up.

Kennedy is on bail pending an assault trial.

He was rebailed by Blackpool Magistrates with a warning.

Driving ban for carer

A carer has been given an interim driving ban at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Seamus Conway, 54, of Toronto Avenue, Fleetwood, admitted drinking.

He had been arrested following his involvement in a crash near Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The court asked pre sentence probation reports on him.

Man accused of raping and sexually assaulting teenager

A Blackpool man man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been remanded in custody.

Craig Robins, 31, formerly of Tyrone Avenue, will have his next court appearance at Preston Crown Court after being sent there by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He will appear before the higher court on September 14.

Man jailed after breaking restraining order

A man repeatedly broke a restraining order which protects a woman.

Michael Buckley would phone her at her home and place of work asking for money.

Sometimes the woman would agree and would transfer cash to the 31-year-old of Lord Street, Blackpool, or ask her daughter to give him cash.

Buckley would use the money to feed a drug habit he was now trying to end.

He admitted breaching the restraining order imposed in September 2021.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that his phone messages and texts were repeated but not threatening. He would use other phones so she would not recognise numbers.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said that his client used to work in the care industry before using drugs and alcohol.

Buckley who had previous prison terms for harassment was jailed for eight months.