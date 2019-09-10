Blackpool killing: Conor Clarkson, 25, appears at Preston Crown Court charged with murder of Marlene McCabe

Have your say

A 25-year-old Blackpool man made his first appearance at Preston Crown Court today charged with murder.

Conor Clarkson, of West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, appeared before His Honour Judge Mark Brown via video link from HMP Preston at 10am.

Police at the scene of the murder on West Park Drive, Blackpool on Friday, September 6

The 25-year-old is charged with the murder of 71-year-old Marlene McCabe at an address in West Park Drive on Friday, September 6.

After a preliminary hearing lasting 45 minutes, HHJ Brown adjourned the trial until December 2 for plea and case management.

READ MORE: Blackpool murder: Man charged after 71-year-old woman is found dead

The victim - Marlene McCabe, 71, from Blackpool - died after suffering serious head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out and the coroner gave the cause of death as catastrophic head injuries.