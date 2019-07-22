Blackpool gangster who made £1.4 million smuggling drugs forced to pay just £520 court - and his fellow members get even less

Have your say

A gangster from Blackpool who made almost £1.4 million by smuggling drugs has been forced to pay just £520.

Scott Ledrew, 31, of Aysgarth Court, Blackpool, was ordered to pay back just £520 as these are the only assets the authorities can seize from him at present.

Ledrew, who benefited to the tune of £1,376,489.82, was arrested as part of Operation Jennet - a Lancashire Constabulary Serious Crime Team investigation which saw approximately 6 kilos of cocaine, ¼ of a kilo of amphetamine - said to be worth around £700,000 - and £122,000 in cash seized.

Ledrew's conversations were recorded on bugging devices.

He is currently serving 11 years and four months for conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The court previously heard the organised crime group, headed by brothers Anthony and Bradley Gill, co-ordinated the supply of 'significant amounts' of class A and B drugs in the North West.

A financial probe also found his co-defendants had profited from their roles.

Joshua Shaw, 26, of Henson Avenue, Blackpool, was found to have benefited to the tune of 12706,04 but only had £330 available to seize.

Steven McIvor, 29, of Warley Road, Blackpool, who made £458, 898.02, only has £230 to seize.

Callum Quinn, 23, of Sedbergh Avenue, Blackpool made £89,600 but only had £140 confiscated.

Reece Fletcher, 24, of Drummond Avenue, Blackpool – made £7,130 but had £230 realisable assets.

Daniel Thornber, 38, of Dingle Avenue, Blackpool, profited by £17,500 but only had £20 to seize.

The court made a nominal £1 order for Joseph Murphy, who had in fact made £332,233.52.

The imposition of the orders mean the authorities can continue to revisit their financial status in future and seize money and assets they come into.

Several others, including the Gills and their sister Jessica Lang - Ledrew's girlfriend - will have their financial gains considered in a further hearing on October 7.