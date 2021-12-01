Blackpool gang arrested after drugs and quantity of cash seized

Officers investigating the activities of organised criminal gangs in the town stopped a Vauxhall Vivaro van at around 1am today (December 1).

After finding equipment used in the cultivation of cannabis inside the vehicle, police conducted further investigations and attended a property in Ormond Avenue.

A number of cannabis plants and a quantity of cash was seized once officers gained entry to the address.

Three men were arrested after cannabis and cash was seized in Ormond Avenue, Blackpool

Three men from Blackpool - aged 32, 32 and 29 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering and an offence under the Immigration Act.

They all remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about crime in their area can call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.