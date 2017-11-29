Blackpool: From the courts 30-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Hannah McMillan, 23, drunk and disorderly

A woman caused a fracas in the street in Warton and then later at a hospital.

Hannah McMillan shouted and swore in the accident and emergency department of Blackpool Victoria Hospital and was abusive to medical staff and police.

McMillan, 23, of Greenhill Avenue, Wesham, pleaded guilty to two offences of being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw McMillan crawling along the middle of the road in Mill Lane, Warton, on November 9 at 11.15pm.

She was shouting and swearing at a man nearby who said she had thrown a brick at his head.

McMillan was asked repeatedly to calm down and be quiet but she refused.

She was arrested and it was noticed she had a knee injury so she was taken to hospital.

Once there, she slept for two hours but on waking became abusive kicking a chair at a member of the public.

In the triage area McMillan made remarks about harming herself and then headbutted the wall.

She had a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer.

McMillan told magistrates she had been undergoing a traumatic time over the past three months since she tried to hurt herself in August.

She added because of this she had lost everything - her home, job, boyfriend and step-daughter.

Fraser Cavill, 21, drink-driving

A Blackpool Council worker was more than twice over the alcohol limit when police saw him driving with a flat tyre.

Fraser Cavill, a 21-year-old council procurement officer, of Calder Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 19 months, fined £340 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £34 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Cavill driving a Mercedes C250 on Shard Lane, Poulton, on November 11 at 4.25am.

The car was travelling at only 10mph in the 40mph zone and had a flat nearside rear tyre.

A breath test showed 74 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Cavill, who had no previous convictions, said he had had an argument with his then girlfriend and he believed it was that which caused him to act irrationally and get behind the wheel to think of how to sort matters out.

He said: “I fully appreciate I acted irresponsibly by getting behind the wheel and potentially put my life and others at risk.”

Jamie Woods, 22, burglary with intent to steal

A former factory worker burgled a baker’s shop because a man threatened him.

Jamie Woods carried out the break-in after a man he had already loaned money to demanded more cash.

Woods, 22, of Bedford Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a 12 weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said staff at Greggs, Church Street, opened the shop on July 17, to find a window had been broken and the tills and CCTV cameras damaged.

Drawers in the office had been opened and the tills had footprints on them.

A drop of blood found on the premises was matched to Woods, but when interviewed he denied committing the offence.

He had a previous conviction for burglary from 2014.

In a report to the court, Lesley Whittaker, said that Woods had told her he had used cannabis almost daily since he was 12-years-old.

Woods said he had problems with a man he had bought cannabis from three years ago.

The man had asked for money and Woods gave him £300 but it had not been paid back.

The man had demanded more money and threatened to come round to the home Woods shared with his partner and two children.

Because of this Woods decided to break-into Greggs. He had damaged two doors getting in and when the alarm went off he left empty-handed. He had reported the man’s threats to the police.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said: “He is something of a vulnerable individual and open to others taking advantage of him and pressuring him to do things he would not normally do.

“He had loaned some money to someone and was being pressurised to give him more.”