Blackpool: From the courts 29-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Nichola Falconer, 23, theft

A mother concealed toys she had stolen from a supermarket in her son’s pram.

Nichola Falconer got away with the theft the first time but when she targeted the same store the next day and stole more packets of Lego, she was caught.

Falconer, 23, of Cambridge Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said CCTV showed Falconer in Sainsbury’s, Talbot Road, Blackpool on March 26. She took packets of Lego and concealed them behind a child she was pushing in a pram.

She walked out without paying but returned to the store the next day and stole Lego, valued at £120, hiding it in the pram in the same way.

She was given a caution by police on the condition she pay £40 compensation for the Lego which had not been recovered and attended sessions at the Lancashire Women’s Centre. However, she failed to turn up to six appointments.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said at the time of the thefts Falconer had been under great pressure.

Her father had died at the age of just 40 and a relationship she had been in broke down.

Vicky Siddall, 36, theft and attempted theft

A mother stole to help her boyfriend pay for his drugs a court was told.

Vicky Siddall, who was described as a victim of domestic abuse, also had an addiction to class A drugs.

Siddall, 36, of Cornwall Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to theft and attempting to steal.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order with nine months drug rehabilitation, fined £50 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £79 compensation by District Judge James Hatton.

The judge told her: “If you push your luck any more in committing these type of offences you will be going to prison.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Siddall stole a £79 electric shaver from Boots on September 3.

She returned to the store on October 5 and attempted to steal some face cream and shaving gel, but was recognised from before.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said Siddall’s life over the last year had become a mess and she had becoming addicted to class A drugs.

Her partner had a far worse addiction and in the past she had stolen to help him pay for his drugs.

She was now working with drug rehabilitation specialists and waiting to get a prescription for the heroin substitute methadone.

Alexander Saxon, 26, assault causing actual bodily harm

A man accused of biting his girlfriend on her face above the eye plus strangling her and stamping repeatedly on her head has made his first appearance at court.

Alexander Saxon is alleged to have fractured his partner’s rib during an attack on her at his mother’s home in Cleveleys.

Saxon, 26, formerly of Wolsley Close, Cleveleys, now living at Luton Road, Anchorsholme, pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm.

One attack is said to have taken place in August last year and the other assault on November 24 this year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, successfully applied for the defendant to be kept handcuffed while in the dock and asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, did not ask for bail for his client.

Saxon was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2.

Casey Goodman, 22, drink-driving and no insurance

A Blackpool man looked unsteady on his feet as he got into a Mini car in the town centre at night.

The headlights were on and the engine running when police approached the vehicle.

When Casey Goodman, 22, of Park Road, was arrested and breath tested he was over the limit with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Goodman did not have any insurance.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £250 and banned from the road for 22 months.

Stephen Sproat, 25, breach of bail

A man awaiting trial on drugs allegations has breached his bail for the third time.

Stephen Sproa , 25, of Dickson Road, Blackpool was further bailed after Sproat said: “I am trying my best.”

He missed attending Blackpool Police station on November 26 where he is supposed to sign on each day.

He was arrested as a result and claimed he had gone to the station but found it closed, however, checks revealed it was open at the time.