Blackpool: From the courts 28-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

James Topping, 24, failing to comply with a curfew

A man who breached a court ordered overnight curfew has been jailed.

James Topping had been living at his mother’s home but they had arguments and there was conflict between them.

Topping, 24, of Gorton Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a curfew.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail by District Judge James Hatton.

Gillian O’Flaherty, prosecuting for the probation service, said Topping had been sentenced previously to 14 weeks prison suspended for 12 months with a four weeks curfew for an offence of burgling a shop with intent to steal.

Between October 20 to 27 checks showed Topping was not present during 43 hours and 19 minutes of his curfew.

When contacted and asked why he was missing during his curfew time Topping said his grandmother who lived in Manchester had passed away and he would not be at his home for a time.

On another occasion Topping’s mother said her son’s taxi was late.

His mum said from October 27 her son was no longer living at her address.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said that there had been problems between son and mother.

She believed he had stolen a television from her and he accused her of assaulting him.

Jack McMillan, 18, breach of bail

A judge told a teenager he had missed being remanded in custody by the skin of his teeth.

Jack McMillan had been bailed by police on the condition he kept a curfew, but when officers checked to see he was at his home overnight, he was not there.

McMillan claimed he was a very heavy sleeper and was in the address when police were banging on the door and ringing the bell.

The 18-year-old defendant, of Pennine Close, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a condition of police bail.

Judge Hatton agreed to rebail McMillan but told him: “You were no doubt told by the police what would happen if you did not keep the conditions of your bail.

“By the skin of your teeth I’m going to release you. The police around here no doubt have their eye on you.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police charged McMillan with burglary and the aggravated taking of a car without consent on November 19.

He was bailed with a condition he kept a curfew from 8pm to 6am at his address.

The next evening police went round to McMillan’s home at 1.30am.

They rang the bell and knocked on the door for five minutes by he did not answer.

Officers went to his home the following two nights and got no response.

McMillan was arrested on November 23 at 10.10pm at an address in the resort’s Rydal Avenue.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions and had never been arrested or charged before, was naive.

Mr Whittaker added: “He says the first two nights police visited he was asleep. He says he is a very heavy sleeper and so is his father.”

Graham Knott, 55, criminal damage

A man lost his temper after his female friend said she wanted to be alone in her home.

Graham Knott was spotted waving his crutches around before smashing a window at the property in Warton.

Knott, 55, of Station Road, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Judge Hatton.

The judge told him: “It was foolish and upsetting behaviour while you were in drink.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Knott and the woman had been drinking together on November 4, but after a time she left because she wanted to spend some time alone at her home in Butlers Meadow, Warton.

Thirty minutes later Knott arrived at the address and asked to come in.

The woman said she wanted to be alone and Knott then broke a window with his crutches.

Knott had two previous convictions for assault and was on a two year community order at the time of the offence.

John McLaren, defending, said his client apologised for his behaviour.