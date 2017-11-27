Blackpool: From the courts 27-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

READ MORE: Friday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 24-11-17



Marilyn Heginbotham, 44, theft

A woman said she felt an air of invincibility when she walked into a Blackpool shop and stole a board game.

Marilyn Heginbotham, 44, of Whernside, Marton, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was sentenced to a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Heginbotham was caught outside Home Bargains on October 18, with a £17.99 board game she had stolen from the shop.

When interviewed she told police she had Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and had felt compelled to take the game.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had mental health problems and epilepsy and took a lot of medication.

Two days before the offence her doctor had changed her epilepsy medication and it had a massive impact on her.

She described herself as walking into Home Bargains with an air of invincibility and taking the game which she intended to give to a charity shop.

Her doctor had now adjusted her medication and she was on an even keel.

David Cowley, 32, assault

A husband accused of multiple assaults on his wife has appeared at court via the video link.

Daniel Cowley is alleged to have attacked her while she was on the toilet gripping her chin, pushed her off a bed and ripped a towel off her leaving her naked before shoving her onto a heated towel rail causing an injury to her back.

Cowley, 32, of Lindsay Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to four offences of assaulting his wife.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 28 and November 14 this year at the home the couple shared.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed a bail application for Cowley made by defence lawyer Steven Townley.

Cowley was refused bail and remanded in custody towards his trial on January 3 by District Judge James Hatton.

Craig Wilson, 40, driving while disqualified, drug driving, failing to provide the identity of a driver

A father-of-three was caught driving after using cannabis to combat stress.

Craig Wilson, 40, of Lindale Gardens, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified with drugs in his system and failing to provide the identity of a driver.

He was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 10pm to 6am, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police stopped Wilson on August 30, as he drove a Vauxhall Zafira on Keswick Road.

Checks showed he was disqualified and a blood test showed 2.7 units of cannabis in his body - two is the limit.

He had a previous conviction for drug driving from last year.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had been unaware he had been disqualified from driving.

At the time of the offence Wilson’s marriage had broken-up and he was the single father of three children, all of whom had special needs.

He was under stress and admitted he was smoking a joint of cannabis a day.

He had since been on a rehabilitation programme and stopped using the drug.

Jordan Bainbridge, 25, possession of cocaine

The boss of a car valeting business caught taking drugs at a Fleetwood nightspot was found with bags of cocaine.

Jordan Bainbridge, 25, of Harris Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was fined £150 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said doorstaff at Ma Kelly’s caught Bainbridge taking drugs on April 7 in the early hours.

He was asked to empty his pockets and had three small bags of cocaine on him.

Brainbridge had three previous convictions for drug offences.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said at the time of the offence Bainbridge was suffering a turbulent time.

He had been falsely accused of domestic violence and as a result could not see his son for three months.