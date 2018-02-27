Blackpool: From the courts 27-02-18

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Colin Banks, 58, assault

A man who subjected his girlfriend to a series of vicious attacks over three days leading up to Christmas has escaped being sent to prison.

Colin Banks battered her with a wooden table leg, poured a bottle of liqueur over her and repeatedly punched her.

His victim lost a front tooth and suffered a black eye with severe swelling to her face and hand.

She told police she was frightened his violence against her would continue and he would end up killing her one day.

Banks, a 58-year-old food factory worker, former of The Beach Hotel, The Promenade, Blackpool, now living in the resort’s Crystal Road, pleaded guilty to three offences of assault.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years with up to 40 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay the victim £150 compensation.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said the victim said they had both been drinking on December 16 and they argued, with him accusing her of having other sexual partners and her claiming he was gay.

He poured a bottle of liqueur over her and punched her in the face causing her to lose a tooth which was already wobbly.

The next day another row started after she threw a bottle of port down the sink because she said he became violent when he drank it.

He hit her across the back and side of her head with a table leg two or three times and smashed her across the hand with it when she raised it to protect herself.

The following day he returned home drunk and when she said she wanted her phone to ring in to work sick because of her appearance through the injuries he had given her, he laughed then punched her in the face.

Banks had a previous conviction for assaulting her.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “The offences appear to have taken place within a drinking culture in this relationship.

“At that time he had been laid off work and it is clear at weekends they were drinking to excess. He says he is not dependant on drink.

“They have resumed their relationship and she does not want a restraining order.”

Thomas Henderson, 45, assault

A man accused of twice assaulting a woman and also assaulting a male police officer has appeared at court via the videolink.

Thomas Henderson, aged 45, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to three offences of assault.

Defence lawyer, Stephen Duffy, did not ask for bail for his client.

Henderson was remanded in custody.

Mehmet Gumstekin, 47, food hygiene offences

A Blackpool cafe owner has denied a series of offences concerning his premises.Mehmet Gumstekin, 47, is being prosecuted by Blackpool Borough Council over the alleged state of the Seagull’s Nest Cafe on Dean Street,South Shore.

It is claimed the defendant had an illegal advert on a boundary wall of the premises.

He also faces eleven offences brought under the Food Safety and Hygiene Act which allege the premises were not in good repair and were dirty.

Gumstekin’s trial will take on June 6.

Wayne Emergy, 41, theft

A man stole perfume so he could sell it and pay for drugs.

Wayne Emery, 41, of Pleasant Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Emery was seen by a security guard monitoring CCTV at Boots, Bank Hey Street, on January 13, to steal perfumes valued at £141, putting them inside his sleeve and a carrier bag he had.

He was detained outside the store and when interviewed told police he had gone into the shop intending to steal as he wanted money for heroin.

Steven Townley, defending, told the judge: “At the time of the offence his life had spiralled out of control. He had been clear of drugs for some years but then started taking them again and he was also homeless.”

Leon Garside, 28, breach of court order

A man failed to keep meetings with his probation officer because he was working in London selling dusters and polish.

Leon Garside, 28, of Powell Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to breaching a court order.

He was fined £50. The court was told that Garside was put on a 12 months community order with supervision from the probation service for an offence of assault.

On occasions in January he missed appointments with his probation officer. He had been offered 18 appointments and kept 12.

Defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, said his client had been working in London and could not get back at times for the appointments.