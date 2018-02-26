Blackpool: From the courts 26-02-18

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Phillips, 27, assault and drunk and disorderly

A man who kicked a police officer on the legs and had to be pepper-sprayed twice was described as behaving disgracefully by a judge.

Lee Phillips, who had come to Blackpool to visit his sister, also threatened to bite officers’ ears and headbutt them.

Phillips, a 27-year-old groundworker, of Kenilworth Drive, Earby, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.He was sentenced to an eight week curfew from

9pm to 5.30am and ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Huw Edwards.

The judge told him: “Clearly the behaviour you displayed was disgraceful.”Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were dealing with an incident in Queen Street on February 3 when Phillips

repeatedly came up and started being abusive to officers.

He swung his arm at an officer then held out his hands saying: “okay arrest me.” When officers moved to do that Phillips started fighting and police had to pepper-spray him.

Phillips then kicked one constable on the legs and after refusing to obey officers instructions had to be pepper-sprayed again.

Michael Gordon, 38, theft

A thief told police he was down on his luck and his actions had been driven by society.

Michael Gordon, 38, of Clevedon Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the alarm went off at Lidl, Bloomfield Road on January 7. Gordon was apprehended and found to have stolen lamb joints, chocolates and a cake valued together at £103.

When interviewed Gordon said he had been driven to his actions by society and stole because he had no food or electricity.

John McLaren, defending, said his client’s benefits had been stopped at the time of the offence. He had since had a medical and his benefits had been restored.

Steven Porter, 37, theft

A man targeted the Lytham branch of Booths supermarket for a shoplifting spree.Steven Porter, 37, stole alcohol five times in a month. Porter of Acregate Lane,Preston, admitted the thefts and sentence on his was adjourned so that probations reports can be compiled on him.

In all Porter stole spirits valued at £1,446.

Simon Newton, 44, breach of court order

A Blackpool man broke the terms of a three year restraining order less than a month after it had been put in place.

Simon Newton, 44, of Chapel Street went into a house on Harrison Street he was banned by a court from entering.

However, the court heard that Newton had a fractured collar bone and his former partner who lives at the house on Harrison Street felt sorry for him because he was in pain and invited him in.Newton admitted breaking the court order.

Pam Smith ,prosecuting, said: “There has been no complaint for the woman involved. Newton was seen by a police officer sitting in the front room. He told the police she had felt sorry for him and gave him some food.”

Newton was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £70 costs.

Reece Connor, 21, threatening behaviour

A shop fitter whose face was covered in blood lunged at a man outside a Blackpool takeaway and tried to throw a punch at him.

Reece Connor, 21, of Duke Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 9pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to the Hot Stuff takeaway, Dickson Road, on February 3 at 5.50am.

Officers were told Connor and his girlfriend, who were drunk, had been in a fight.

After talking to police and being allowed to leave, Connor lunged towards a man near the takeaway saying “what are you looking at”. He threw a punch at the man but an officer grabbed his arm and the blow did not connect.

Connor was on licence from prison at the time of the offence.

Shaun Neil, 38, assault, possessing a knife

A man has appeared at court accused of assaulting two women at Blackpool.

Shaun Neil, 38, of Duddon Avenue, Fleetwood, is also charged with possessing a carving knife in Low Moor Road, Bispham.

Defence lawyer, Leisa Splaine, did not ask for bail for her client.

Neil was remanded in custody by District Judge

Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.