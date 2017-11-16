Blackpool: From the courts 16-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jason Fairhurst, 45, drink-driving

A motorist who was four-and-a-half times over the alcohol limit at teatime told police he had not been driving.

Jason Fairhurst was caught out because another driver, who had put him under citizen’s arrest after seeing him swerving all over the road, had taken a photograph of him at the wheel.

Fairhurst had 155 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the legal limit – and he was described as having such a bad drink problem that if he did not address it he would soon be dead.

The 45-year-old bachelor, of Elmwood Avenue, Preesall, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £150 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Christopher Hurst, told him: “This is an exceptionally high reading which the court finds wholly unacceptable.” Prosecutor, Pam Smith. said a motorist driving behind Fairhurst on November 10 at 5pm, saw him swerving all over Chain Lane, Staining, in a Hyundai Tucson.

The motorist kept sounding his horn and Fairhurst eventually stopped. The motorist told Fairhurst: “Just park your car and get a taxi and get off the road,” before taking a picture of him behind the wheel with his phone and blocking the defendant’s car with his van.

When cautioned Fairhurst asked police: “Am I being arrested. But I have not been driving.”

He told police when he was interviewed that a friend had been driving his disability car. He added he had drunk eight pints of Guinness since 1pm and had not driven.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been drinking heavily for 30 years.

He was so ill with withdrawal symptoms police took him to hospital where he spent several hours.

Fairhurst had been genuinely under the misapprehension he had not been driving.

He was now getting specialist help for his chronic alcoholism.

Frederick Broadbent, 56, begging, breach of Community Protection Notice

A man was caught persistently begging in Blackpool town centre by council officials.

Frederick Broadbent was then put on a Community Protection Notice which banned him from begging and loitering in doorways to ask passersby for money, but he ignored the order.

Broadbent, 56, denied five offences of begging and one offence of breaching a Community Protection Notice but was found guilty of all the offences after a trial in his absence.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Sharon Davies, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said Broadbent was a persistent beggar and council public protection officers caught him asking for money from passersby in the town centre.

He was put on a Community Protection Notice but officials caught him begging again on several occasions throughout February.

Steven Townley, defending, said at the time of the offences, Broadbent was homeless, had nowhere to live and no benefits, so he got by by begging.

His health suffered and in August he suffered a serious stroke. He was in hospital for seven weeks and missed his trial date.

Broadbent now lived in council accommodation, was receiving benefits and had stopped begging.

Simon Welch, 28, dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving while banned and with no insurance

A motorist accused of driving off from police has made his first appearance at court.

Simon Welch, 28, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to driving a Seat Leon dangerously on the resort’s Grasmere Road on September 4.

He is also accused of driving while banned, drug driving with cannabis in his body and having no insurance.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Welch was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 13.

Joshua Williams, 21, failure to comply with court order

A man missed appointments to do payback work and sessions with his probation officer because he was working at a hotel.

Joshua Williams, 21, of Gregory Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 costs. Brian Weatherington, prosecuting for the probation service, said in February Williams was put on a 12 months community order for offences of assault and damage. He missed two appointments.

On April 25 he failed to attend to carry out unpaid work and on September 25 did not attend a rehabilitation appointment with his probation officer. He provided no evidence for legitimately missing both.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said Williams offences of assault and damage occurred during an argument with a girlfriend he was no longer in a relationship with.

After being sentenced Williams lost his job, but then got another at a Blackpool hotel.

He missed some appointments he should have attended as a result of working morning and evening shifts at the hotel. The management did not provide him with evidence to give to the probation service to prove he had been working.

Williams had now completed all his unpaid work for the community and had changed jobs to work as a car sales assistant.