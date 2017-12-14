Blackpool: From the courts 14-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jamie Coyle, 27, drink-driving

A drink-driver crashed into a car and then a fence when he drove with his windows misted up.

Jamie Coyle had just nipped out to the local shops to buy milk when the accident happened.

Coyle, a 27-year-old care worker, of Heys Street, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with £40 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman in her home on Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, heard a skid and two bangs.

She looked out to see a Renault Megane crashed into a fence and a parked car nearby was damaged.

A breath test showed Coyle had 46 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client had just had a new clutch put in the car.

He had drunk a couple of bottles of beer and decided to drive to a shop as he had run out of milk. His windows were steamed up and he crashed.

Anthony Whalley, 23, driving while disqualified and with no insurance

A mechanic was caught driving a Subaru Impreza illegally after police saw him driving at excessive speed.

Antony Whalley was found to be under two driving bans at the time but said he did not know about either.

Whalley, 23, formerly of Calder Avenue, Fleetwood, now living at Victoria Business Park, Copse Road, in the port, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was banned from the road for six months, fined £100 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Whalley speeding on Elm Street, Fleetwood, on November 12 at 5.10pm.

Checks showed he had been banned from the road in July and August on both occasions for six months.

Whalley told officers he had no idea he had been banned from driving.

Billy Bishop, 24, failing to comply with a community order

A man said he did not turn up to do court ordered unpaid work for the community because he had a new kitten and could not leave the young cat on its own.

On another occasion Billy Bishop told his probation officer he “couldn’t be bothered” to do the payback work. Bishop, 24, of Branstree Road, Mereside, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He had an extra 20 hours unpaid work for the community added to his sentence.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said in October Bishop had been sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation and 40 hours payback work for an offence of assault.

On November 15 he did not turn up for work and the prosecutor said he told his probation officer: “He had prepared for the unpaid work but then could not be bothered.”

On November 21 he failed to turn up for work again telling his probation officer he had a new kitten and could not leave it alone.

Neil Dyson, 31, possession of a blade in public

A builder hid a knife down his trousers and then left his father’s home and threatened to kill someone.

Neil Dyson’s father reported his son to police and officers found him in a pub with the kitchen knife in a nearby alcove.

Dyson, 31, formerly of Lewtas Street, North Shore, now living in Baines Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with three months drug rehabilitation, fined £50 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to a domestic argument between Dyson and his father on November 20 about 7pm.

Dyson later left the house, having put a knife down his trousers, in front of his father.

He then sent his dad texts saying: “Give me £50 or I’ll kill someone” and “say goodbye to your son,” before stating he was in the Queens pub.

Katrina Wild, 36, theft and failing to attend court

A woman was found with stolen goods from two stores in Blackpool when she was stopped by a security officer.

Katrina Wild, 36, of Luton Road, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft and an offence of failing to answer bail and attend court.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with drug rehabilitation and up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £14.99 compensation plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security officer at B and M Bargains saw Wild acting suspiciously on October 20 at 4pm.

She was stopped and found to have a charger and five jars of coffee valued at £39 on her from the shop.

Wild also had 10 packets of bacon costing £14.90p which she had taken from the Heron Foods store earlier. She failed to attend court due to “family problems”.