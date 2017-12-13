Blackpool: From the courts 13-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Philip Neild, 58, assault

A man lost his temper when he made curry for tea and his girlfriend arrived back late after going to watch football.

Philip Neild grabbed her by the face and dragged her round the kitchen.

Neild, a 58-year-old shift worker, of Carisbrooke Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £50 with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police had been called to the home Nield and his partner shared after an argument.

The couple had been together 22 years and had two children.

Neild said his partner had gone to watch a football match and said she would be back about 8pm.

She returned after midnight and he was annoyed because he had taken the effort to make a curry.

He said he had grabbed her clothes and she may have banged her head on a cupboard.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client had not caused any injury to his partner

Stephen Barber, 50, drunk and disorderly

A man who had been drinking used foul language to abuse police because he could not open the front door at his address.

Stephen Barber, 50, of Waterloo Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was sentenced to a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Barber’s address by his landlady on December 10 at 8pm, who said he was unable to get in because of a damaged lock and he was threatening to harm himself.

Barber, who was drunk, was abusive and aggressive with officers, saying police had damaged the door.

The officers tried to get the door open but Barber repeatedly used foul language towards them and he was eventually arrested.

James McCaul, 27, breach of the peace

Police had to intervene and release a woman who had been locked in a flat by her boyfriend.

James McCaul, 27, of Windsor Place, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £50 for six months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an address in Windsor

Place on December 9 at 7.25am, McCaul’s partner who said he had been abusive and aggressive towards her and had locked her in a flat.

Officers found McCaul nearby, got the keys from him and unlocked the flat door.

McCaul was told to leave the area.

At 8.38am McCaul’s partner rang the police again saying he had returned, was kicking at the door and saying he would keep coming back.

McCaul was arrested and when he reached the police station custody desk said: “It’s only a breach of the peace - I’ll make her pay the fine.”

The defendant told magistrates: “We had been arguing, She does deserve better.

“The police did not say I could not go back at all. I went back to get some belongings.

“I was not near the flat when police arrested me.”

Daniel Porter, 27, breach of bail

A man had to spend a night in the police cells after illegally contacting a girlfriend.

Daniel Porter, 27, of Hatfield Close, Thornton, pleaded guilty to breaching a condition of his bail.

Magistrates agreed to rebail him.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Porter had previously denied an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm and been bailed for trial on February 7 next year.

He was banned from contacting a girlfriend and from entering Ivy Gardens, Thornton, as conditions of his bail.

On December 10 the girlfriend alerted police that Porter had called her and sent a message via WhatsApp in the early hours.

There was no suggestion the call or message was threatening.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said Porter, who had no previous convictions, had been at a friend’s home and had been looking at pictures of the child he had with the girlfriend.

The friend rang Porter’s girlfriend and was told by the defendant to put the phone down.

Porter then texted his girlfriend saying sorry.

He had gone voluntarily to the police when asked and spent the night in a cell.

Steven Streetly, 54, assault

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of assaulting another man causing him actual bodily harm.

Steven Streetly, 54, of St Vincent Avenue, Blackpool, is charged with committing the offence on July 28 in Blackpool.

Streetly’s case was adjourned for further inquiries.