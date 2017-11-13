Blackpool: From the courts 13-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Kevin Hughes, 53, breach of the peace

A visitor told a police officer he had come to Bispham to kill a paedophile.Kevin Hughes, 53, of Buckingham Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months by Blackpool magistrates.Prosecutor, Pam Smith said a police officer saw Hughes near Bispham police station holding a bottle of wine on November 7 at 11.30pm.

Hughes asked the officer: “Are you an officer. If you are you better lock me up now or I’m going to go round to his house and kill that paedophile. “

He added that he had come from Liverpool to Bispham to sort the pervert out.

Hughes apologised for his behaviour.

Cassandra Woodfield, 28, thefts, obstructing police and breaching a court order

A thief who had a drug addiction and no benefit money was at rock bottom and needed a helping hand.

Cassandra Woodfield, 28, of Coop Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two thefts, obstructing police and breaching a court order.

She was sentenced to an 18 months community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do nine months drug rehabilitation and told to pay £70 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Woodfield went into TK Maxx, Bank Hey Street, and walked out with £70 of beauty products she had not paid for on November 7 at 3pm.

Half-an-hour later she returned to the store and stole a stuffed animal toy. She was identified and apprehended on Coop Street about 10 minutes later.

Woodfield twice lied to police and gave them a false name but the live scan fingerprints machine revealed her true identity.

Emma Naden, prosecuting for the probation service, said Woodfield had been put on a 12 months community order with 35 days rehabilitation and nine months drugs rehabilitation for offences of theft on October 4.

She failed to attend appointments for induction on October 11 and 18.

Ms Naden added: “There appears to be a lack of motivation despite her telling a probation officer she was motivated and wanted help.”

Steven Townley, defending, described his client as in a bad way, reaching rock bottom and needing a helping hand. She had a drug addiction but no contact with drug specialists who helped people. Three days after the court order had been made Woodfield had been made homeless and her benefits had also been stopped.

Michael Trevillion, 37, burglary

A man accused of two house burglaries in Blackpool has appeared at court.

Michael Trevillion, 37, of Barkbeth Road, Liverpool is charged with burgling homes on North Park Drive and St Walburga’s Road and stealing watches, cash and jewellery. He was remanded in custody to Preston Crown Court on December 13.

Lee Eastwood, 47, driving while banned without insurance

A painter and decorator was shocked when he was stopped by police to learn he was a banned driver.

Lee Eastwood had not received the paperwork for a court hearing and had been disqualified in his absence.

Eastwood, a 47-year-old father-of-two, of Sharrow Grove, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was fined £400 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £40 victims’ surcharge and had six penalty points put on his driving licence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Eastwood speeding in a Citroen Picasso on Preston New Road on October 22 at 7.40pm.

When stopped checks showed Eastwood had been banned for 12 months on June 7 by Chorley magistrates under the motoring penalty points totting-up procedure for having no insurance and failing to give information about the driver of a car.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had been shocked to learn from the police officer he was a banned driver as he had not received any paperwork on the case and was not present at court when he was disqualified.

Unnamed youth, 17

A 17-year-old youth has appeared at court and admitted a mini crime wave.

The youth from Fleetwood pleaded guilty to 14 offences at Blackpool Youth Court.

They include fraud against retail outlets, the illegal use of a credit card, theft from cars and burglary. The teenager was bailed until November 23.

Frederick Broadbent, 21, aggravated vehicle taking

A man has appeared at court after being on the run from police for 10 weeks.

Frederick Broadbent, 21, of St Leonard’s Road, Blackpool was remanded in custody for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on December 13.