Blackpool: From the courts 12-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Ricky Allan, 35, racially aggravated threatening behaviour

A yob who shouted race-hate remarks at an Asian postmaster has been recalled to prison until July 2019.

Ricky Allan was on licence from jail when he was abusive to the postmaster after he complained about Allan urinating on his doorstep.

Allan, 35, formerly of Blackpool, who is now serving his sentence at Preston Prison, appeared in court via the videolink from there, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks jail to be served at the same time as his current sentence and ordered to pay his victim £115 compensation when he is released.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the postmaster of a post office on Blackpool’s Central Drive saw Allan urinating on his doorstep on September 18 about 3pm.

When the postmaster remonstrated with Allan the defendant was racially abusive.

Allan then started waving his arms about saying: “I’m going to smash your face and do you in.”

The postmaster was concerned he was about to be assaulted and called police.

At the time of the offence Allan was on licence from a four year prison sentence for robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Allan had seen two friends drinking on some steps.

He joined them and had two cans of nine percent alcohol lager. He told police he was a six out of 10 on the drunkenness scale.

Roland Beadle, 67, drink-driving

A pensioner was caught on his fourth drink- driving offence after a police officer became suspicious because he was driving so slowly.

Roland Beadle told magistrates he had gone on a mission of mercy to help a former girlfriend and he thought something must have been put in his drink.

Beadle, 67, of Sheringham Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was banned from the road for three years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer on mobile patrol in Talbot Road on November 19 at 3.50am,saw Beadle drive a Vauxhall Astra very slowly through a junction.

The officer followed him and noted Beadle then started to speed at 45mph in a 30mph zone.

The police car’s blue lights were put on and initially Beadle went faster but he eventually stopped.

A breath test showed he was almost twice over the alcohol limit with 68 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Beadle was said to have three previous similar convictions.

The defendant said he had been out late because he had been contacted by his ex, who was in distress, so he went to meet her at a bar.

He added: “I think something must have been put in my drink because I did not drink much, I don’t often drink. I stopped immediately I saw the blue lights.”

John Wignall, 53, breach of restraining order

A 53-year-old Blackpool man who breached a restraining order three times received a 24-week suspended jail term.

Kitchen fitter John Wignall admitted contacted his former girlfriend which he is forbidden to do by a court order.

However, Wignall of Claremont Road had done so in response to requests from the woman and had not been violent.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said:” There has been a long history and at one stage he was jailed for violence involving her.

“There had been an array of messages between the two parties which led up to him visiting her.”

Magistrates imposed the jail term but suspended it for a year.

Wignall must also do 25 days rehabilitation and pay £200 costs.

Thomas Ingram, 31, failing to comply with a bail condition

A man who had been banned by a court from seeing his girlfriend was found in bed at her home by police.

Thomas Ingram, 31, of Sutherland Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a bail condition.

Magistrates agreed to rebail him.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ingram had been bailed on the condition he did not contact his girlfriend.

On December 7 at 11.40pm, police went to check on Ingram’s girlfriend at her home in Blackpool.

Officers were told by her that Ingram was in bed at the address.

Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates: “He has been naive and foolish in breaching bail.

“He says his partner has been contacting him relentlessly, pleading with him to come back home and he has given in.”