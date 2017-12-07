Blackpool: From the courts 07-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Mark Haworth, 28, drink-driving

A car engineer was described as getting into his car and driving off from a pub after drinking nine pints of Guinness.

Mark Haworth later lied to police saying he had left his car at home and not driven it.

Haworth, 28, of West Cliffe Square, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £270 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharges.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness saw Haworth come into the Thornton Lodge pub, Thornton, on November 3 at 1.30pm.

She saw Haworth drank nine pints of Guinness in addition to two pints he had downed before going to the pub.

She added that Haworth was so drunk staff refused to serve him any more.

He twice went out to his car, a Renault Clio, and she warned him not to drive. He then went out a third time and drove off, so she asked staff to call the police.

Police found Haworth’s car on the driveway of an address in Winchcombe Road, Bispham, and the door was answered by his father.At first he said he had not driven, then he said he had driven to the Millers Arms pub and had two pints before going to the Thornton Lodge.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 75 micrograms of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who was of previous unblemished character, had been going through a difficult period at the time of the offence.

His parents and family were emigrating to live in Florida, so he went to drown his sorrows.

Steven Pitcher, 54, breach of the peace

A man told police he had a knife and that he was going to get a hammer and kill a man who had come to his address.

Steven Pitcher, 54, of Salthouse Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £50 for six months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Pitcher called police saying there was a man in his address and he was going to kill him on December 2 at 7.36pm.

Police saw Pitcher at the window with a large knife which he then put on the windowsill and came out of the address.

An officer told him to go back in and lock his doors. Pitcher replied: “The next time you are called it will be to see I have killed him. There will be blood all up the walls.”

Pitcher, who said he suffered from epilepsy, told magistrates the man had previously robbed his premises and set fire to them.

He added he was concerned the man would come back.

Niall Harris, 21, possession of cocaine

A plumber who was out on the town was found with a small container which had seven wraps of cocaine in it.

Niall Harris, 21, of South Square, Layton, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug.

He was fined £275 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were outside Walkabout, Queens Street, on April 16, at 1.20am, when they were approached by door staff who said Harris had a plastic container on him which appeared to contain wraps of drugs.

Police found the container in Harris’s jeans pocket when they searched him.

Harris said he had been drinking at home and was drunk when he went into town.

He added the seven wraps were for his own use and he had paid £200 for the cocaine.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said at first police had suspected his client, who had no previous convictions, of dealing in drugs, but inquiries revealed this was not the case.

The case had been hanging over Harris for a long time. He had altered his behaviour and not taken any drugs since.

David Morrison, 41, robbery

A man accused of robbery has made his first appearance at court.

David Morrison, 41, of Woburn Road, North Shore, is charged with robbery of a box of lager valued at £12 from the Spar shop, Station Road, South Shore.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, said her client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offence,

Morrison was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 3.

He must not enter or go within 50m the Spar shop, Station Road, as a condition of his bail.