Blackpool: From the courts 06-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Thomas Barrett, 36, refusal to provide a blood sample

A man with a drugs habit refused to let blood be taken from him by a police doctor because his veins had collapsed.

Thomas Barrett had previously stopped injecting drugs because he was unable to get a hypodermic needle into his veins.

Barrett, 36, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a blood sample for analysis.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and disqualified from driving He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge but magistrates said time he had already spent in custody would serve instead of the financial penalties.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Barrett driving a Ford Fiesta on Whitegate Drive on December 2 about 10.30pm.

The car had no lights on and was wheel-spun through a set of red lights. Police put on their car’s blue lights and stopped him on Hornby Road.

Barrett at first gave officers a false name. A roadside breath test for alcohol showed zero but a mouth wipe drug test showed cocaine in his body.

At the police station Barrett refused to take a blood test for analysis of drugs in his system.

Steven Townley, defending, said Barrett told police that blood would not be able to obtained from him because he had been a drug addict for many years.

Mr Townley added: “He said there was no way he was having someone digging around in his vein to try and get blood out of him.”

Christopher Grundy, 37, burglary

A man accused of the night time burglary of a neighbour’s flat in which there was a confrontation with the male occupant has made his first appearance at court.

Christopher Grundy, 37, formerly of North Church Street, Fleetwood, who gave his current address as St Heliers Road, South Shore, is charged with stealing a mobile phone and other property during a burglary.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at a flat in North Church Street, Fleetwood, on December 1.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court and opposed bail for Grundy.

Grundy was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 3.

Kyle Williams, 44, breach of the peace

A man upset his neighbour when he answered the door to him with a knife in his hand.

Kyle Williams, 44, of Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman police officer went round to Williams address on December 2 after he reported a neighbour was kicking at his door.

The neighbour arrived as the officer was speaking to Williams.

The neighbour said he heard Williams shouting his name.

He knocked on Williams’ door and he opened it with a knife in his hand.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He says he is very sorry and that it is his fault. He is normally good friends with that neighbour.

“He has been in a cell over the weekend.”

Martin Cairns, 34, assault and criminal damage

A son punched his mother in the face causing a cut above her eye after an argument about food.

Martin Cairns lost his temper when his mum took him to task after he drank all the milk and ate a box of cereal.

Cairns, 34, of Brighton Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault and damaging his mother’s television.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay his mum £100 compensation for her injuries plus £200 for her television with £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Cairns mother returned home and there was an argument about food he had eaten on December 1 at 3.45pm.

He shouted at her to get out of his way before punching her.

She told him to get out and he replied: “You’re going to have to buy a new television” before punching the TV.

Martin Hillson, defending, said Cairns suffered from mental health issues - sometimes coping well with these and at other times struggling.

Cairns was sorry about what he had done to his mother and hoped they could resume their relationship.