Blackpool: From the courts 06-07-18

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jason McIver, 38, drunk and disorderly

A man made a drunken nuisance of himself among late night eaters at McDonalds.

Jason McIver, 38, of Heys Street, Thornton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police were called to McDonalds on Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, on June 5, at 1.30am as a security officer there was struggling to remove McIver.

McIver told magistrates that there was no excuse for his behaviour.

Kieron Kenworthy, 32, theft

A father twice stole from supermarkets because he wanted to provide for his family.

Kieron Kenworthy, 32, of Hove Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to two months curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £289 compensation.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Kenworthy stole computer games, films and food valued at £131 from Asda, on March 23.

On April 6, he took computer games costing £158 from Sainsburys, St Annes. He was identified from CCTV at both stores.

The defence said he had stolen because he was on benefits and he wanted to provide things for his family.

Aftab Anwar, 40, threatening behaviour

A man at his lowest ebb threatened to kill himself and someone else when he was in the Blackpool Job Centre.

Aftab Anwar said he had received no benefits money for a year and had been homeless for four months at the time of the offence.

Anwar, 40, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Anwar was in the Job Centre speaking to a customer service officer on June 11 at 3pm.

He repeatedly said he was going to kill himself because his benefits had been stopped.

He then said he would kill himself and someone else, so police were called.

Anwar told magistrates: “At the time I was homeless and had had no benefits for a year as they had been sanctioned and I was homeless for four months.”

Tyne Yates, 28, theft and breach of a suspended prison sentence

A woman who had relapsed back into taking drugs stole to pay for her habit.

Tyne Yates, 28, of Shetland Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to theft and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, with six months drug rehabilitation and a six months residence order, fined £50 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Yates was apprehended by a member of staff at Debenhams on June 18, after stealing cosmetics and fragrances valued at £335.

Yates was in breach of a six-month suspended prison sentence for an offence of theft from a person.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Yates had been taking a huge amount of heroin and drinking huge amounts of alcohol in mid 2016.

After receiving the suspended prison sentence, she worked with drug rehabilitation experts, stopped taking street heroin and was on a prescription for the heroin substitute methadone.

Two days before stealing from Debenhams she missed collecting her methadone prescription.

Paul Jennings, 32, possession of Class A drug

A plasterer was found with cocaine with a street value of £500 when police executed a search warrant at the Blackpool address he was staying at just before Christmas.

Paul Jennings, 32, of Braemar Walk, Bispham, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug.

He was fined £235 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police executed a search warrant at a Blackpool address on December 21, where Jennings was found with 18.5 grams of cocaine with a 38 percent purity which would cost about £500.

The prosecutor added: “It was a relatively large amount and he has relevant previous drug convictions.”

Jennings’ defence said his client had told the police he had bought the drug in bulk for his own use because it was cheaper and it would have lasted him three to four weeks over the Christmas period.

Jennings was described as more of a recreational and social user of the drug.