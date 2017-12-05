Blackpool: From the courts 05-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

READ MORE: Monday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 04-12-17



Jordan Gurie, 24, breach of bail conditions

A man got into trouble with the law after a relative unplugged the box monitoring his curfew and told him he had to leave the address.

Jordan Gurie, 24, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching a condition of his bail.

Magistrates agree to rebail him on the conditions he lived at his brother’s address in Rockhampton Road, East Kilbride, Scotland, he did not enter Blackpool Victoria Hospital except for an emergency or an appointment or Hawes Side Lane, Marton, and did not contact a man and a woman.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Gurie had previously been bailed on the condition he lived at his Blackpool address and kept a tagged curfew there between 9pm and 6am.

On December 1 the authorities monitoring Gurie’s curfew said he had breached the curfew and had not been in the address from 10.30pm that night.

It was his second offence of breaching bail.

Steven Townley, defending, said Gurie had been living at his mother’s address and there had been family problems there.

Gurie’s stepfather had unplugged his tag box and told him he was not welcome there.

Stephen Smith, 51, theft

A man was described as stealing so he could live after his benefits were suspended.

Stephen Smith had a previous criminal record of 60 thefts and similar offences and was on post prison sentence supervision as the time of the offence.

Smith, 51, of Church Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £10 and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Alan Fisher, told him: “Your record is absolutely appalling.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said staff at the resort’s Home Bargains store approached Smith on November 11 at 10.40am ,after seeing him stealing six electric toothbrushes valued at £36.

Smith threw the toothbrushes at them and tried to escape but was detained until police arrived.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client’s life had been destroyed by his addiction to drugs and drink.

At the time of the offence Smith’s benefits had been suspended for three weeks. He was freezing cold and hungry - so he stole to get food gas and electricity.

Wayne Walton, 40, application to lift restraining order

A man banned from seeing his own mother by order of a court has had the restriction lifted.

It followed a personal plea by the wheelchair bound mother of 40-year-old Wayne Walton.

Elderly Pauline Campen asked for the restraining order imposed in September after he was found guilty of assaulting his mother, to be lifted.

She told the court: “I need him back at home to look after me -make my meals and take me to see my husband who is dying from cancer in a nursing home.”

Magistrates agreed to lift the order which will allow him to return to her home.

Walton who has been living on Reads Avenue, Blackpool, admitted he had breached the order by looking after his mother in recent weeks

He also admitted failing to do unpaid work for the community which was part of his original sentence.

Walton was re sentenced for the assault receiving eight weeks jail, suspended for a year.

Matthew Rogers, 30, failing to comply with a community order

A man diagnosed with two types of cancer breached a court order.

Matthew Rogers, 30, of Alexandra Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Rogers was previously put on a community order for breaching a restraining order.

On October 13 and 23 Rogers failed to keep appointments with his probation officer and provided no evidence to excuse his absences.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been diagnosed with lung and testicular cancer for which he was having chemotherapy.

Rogers had prioritised his treatment.

Dean Clarke, 49, theft

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of burgling a children’s play centre in Fleetwood and been banned from entering the port.

Dean Clarke, 49, of Osborne Road, South Shore, is charged with burgling Kiddypops Soft Play Centre, Lofthouse Way, stealing £1,048 cash on November 18.

He is also accused of burgling the Child Contact Centre, South King Street, Blackpool, with intent to steal.

Clarke was bailed to live at his sister’s address, report to police once a weeks and not enter Fleetwood as conditions of his bail.