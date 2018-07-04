Blackpool: From the courts 05-07-18

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Philip Atkins, 40, theft

A pawn shop assistant manager fiddled the books to steal £3,354 from his workplace.

Philip Atkins used fake names including his wife’s and fictitious addresses to take the cash because he had a gambling habit.

Atkins, 40, of Melville Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to theft from his employers Money Traders between November last year and January this year.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order to do 200 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Sylvia Kirby, told him: “This is a very serious matter. You nearly went to custody. You have been very lucky.”

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Atkins had worked for Money Traders, Blackpool, since 2014, rising to the position of assistant manager last year.

The company’s area manager then noticed discrepancies in the books of the Blackpool shop.

A laptop which had been pawned there appeared to have been put on sale twice.

The issue was raised at a staff meeting and Atkins handed in his keys and left, then admitted he was the culprit.

Thomas McCaughery, 20, threatening behaviour and criminal damage

A man smashed walls at his YMCA accommodation at Fleetwood with a lump hammer.

Thomas McCaughery also threatened to stab fellow residents he believed had stolen property from his room with a screwdriver.

McCaughery, 20, of YMCA accommodation, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £50 and ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Prosecutor, Nicola Yeadon, said McCaughery returned to his room at the YMCA on June 13, to find property stolen from his room and he demanded to see CCTV from the staff on duty.

McCaughery later used a lump hammer to cause about £150 of damage to walls in a communal hallway.

The prosecutor said: “He then threatened to hit other residents with the hammer and stab the people who had stolen from him.”

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said: “He returned back to find all he had in the world had been stolen from his room - his television, X-box and sound system. That was when he blew.”

David Kitching, 38, breaching the peace

A man causing a disturbance at his former girlfriend’s home offered to fight police officers in a bedroom.

David Kitching, 38, of Beattock Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Nicola Yeadon, said a woman complained to police about Kitching’s behaviour at her home on July 1 at 10am.

She said she had children with her and Kitching’s behaviour was becoming more volatile and he was refusing to leave.

Kitching was described as being aggressive to police officers and offered to fight them.

David Smith, 33, failing to comply with bail conditions - case not proven

A man told a judge his former girlfriend cut up clothes valued at £3,000 and dumped them in bags outside the address he was staying at.

David Smith said his ex then lied to police saying he had breached his bail and gone to her home, because he had complained to police about the damage she had caused to his property.

Smith, 33, of Edmonton Place, Bispham, denied two offences of failing to comply with a condition of his bail

District Judge Brailsford found the case against Smith not proven and he was released.

Prosecutor, Nicola Yeadon, said Smith had been bailed on the condition he did not contact his ex or enter her home road.

Smith’s ex had stated that on June 29, Smith had come round to her home walked in.

He started packing up some of his belongings and refused to leave when asked.

Steven Townley, defending, said on July 29, Smith got a picture on his phone from his ex of bags of his belongings with a message that she had put them outside his nan’s.

Smith went to his nan’s and found his clothes and shoes had been cut up. He said there was about £3,000 worth of damage done.

A photograph of his daughter was also cut up and a ring his son had given him was damaged.

Photographs of the damaged property Smith had taken on his phone with the times the pictures were taken were shown to the judge.

Mr Townley said: “My client says the complaint he breached his bail has been motivated by the fact he has complained to the police about his property being damaged.”

