Blackpool: From the courts 03-07-18

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Darren King, 50, driving while disqualified and without insurance

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man was caught behind the wheel four months after his appeal to have his disqualification from driving lifted was rejected.

Darren King, a 50-year-old office worker, of Thirlmere Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was sentenced to a six month tagged curfew from 9pm to 7am, disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said King had been disqualified from driving for 18 months in February last year for an offence of failing to provide a specimen.

King appealed his conviction in July but it was unsuccessful and his 18 month ban continued from that date.

Four months later, on November 26, police stopped him in a routine check as he drove a Fiat van on Highcross Road, Poulton.

Damien Pickup, defending, said his client had appealed his conviction for failing to provide a specimen and, therefore, his sentence of a driving ban, stating he had been unable to provide a specimen.

King had a severe back problem and there was footage of him lying on the floor at the police station in agony saying he was unable to provide a specimen.

Paramedics later took him to hospital.

Four months after his appeal was rejected, King’s estranged wife asked him to collect a van from Poulton she had bought but was unable to get as she had twisted her ankle.

He agreed to collect the van and drive it a couple of miles to a mechanic.

Peter Wood, 38, application to lift restraining order

A pregnant woman’s plea to a court to lift an order which banned her boyfriend from seeing her has been rejected.

She appealed to magistrates to discharge a restraining order against Peter Wood. The application was opposed by both the police and probation service.

Wood, 38, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, was not present at the hearing having been jailed for breaching the restraining order.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said Wood had been put on the one year order on May 15 this year for assaulting the applicant.

Mr Hollamby told magistrates that police had concerns about the order being lifted.

A statement by a police officer said Wood had been found to be deceitful, dishonest, shown little appetite to address his offending behaviour and his attitude was he would not be told what to do.

His girlfriend was described as having an addictive personalty which prevented her from protecting herself and her unborn child.

A probation officer told the court Wood was in prison until July 16 after breaching the restraining order.

The probation service had rated Wood as “a high risk of harm to others, both physically and psychologically, with a risk of children seeing domestic violence and being caused psychological harm.”

The applicant said she and Wood had met when they both lived at a hostel and they had been in a relationship for five months.

She was 14 weeks pregnant and she had been clean of drugs for three weeks.

She said Wood had supported her in her fight against drugs and she had supported him.

She said he was a binge drinker who wanted to address that problem.

She said: “I want him to be part of his child’s life.”

She wept when magistrates refused to lift the restraining order on Lord.

Presiding magistrate, James Park, told her: “We think you and your baby are at risk.”

Gary Holt, 33, criminal damage

A man broke windows at his former girlfriend’s Wesham home after she shut the door in his face.

Gary Holt had been drinking at a barbecue beforehand and described himself as an eight on a scale of drunkenness from one to 10.

Holt, 33, of Weeton Road, Wesham, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £200 compensation and told to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said Holt went round to his ex’s home in Mallard Court, in the evening of June 10.

He appeared drunk and when asked to leave told her he was not going anywhere before throwing a stone at the windows.

When interviewed Holt said he threw a stone after his ex shut the door in his face.

David Charnley, defending, told magistrates that Holt told police he caused the damage after his ex punched him in the eye.

Holt told police he did not want to make a complaint because he did not want his ex to get in trouble.