Blackpool: From the courts 02-07-18

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Paul Broome, 52, threatening behaviour

A former Irish Guardsman was terrorised by a neighbour, a court heard.

Paul Broome – who uses a walking aid-was befriended by his victim.

But the relationship soured and Broome, 52, taunted the former soldier about his past, including horrific incidents he witnessed and suffered when he fought against the IRA.

Broome of Hesketh Avenue, Bispham, was found guilty after a trial at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court of using threatening behaviour, which caused alarm and distress.

He was ordered to do 30 days rehabilitation and placed on a curfew for 56 days. He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order that forbids him from contacting his victim or going within 100 metres of his home.

He must also pay the victim £200 compensation, £200 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that what had started as friendship between the duo ended up in a volatile relationship and Broome was eventually evicted from the block of flats on the Esplanade at Fleetwood.

Gareth Snow-McArthur, 37, theft

A man who started using the heroin substitute Methadone at the age of 12 turned to crime to buy drugs after his prescription for the substitute was stopped.

Gareth Snow-McArthur, 37, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

He was also ordered to do nine months drug rehabilitation and fined £10 with an £85 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on June 23, at 9.10am, Snow-McArthur was detained outside TK Maxx after stealing four handbags valued at £177.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client’s prescription for a heroin substitute had been stopped because he missed an appointment and he stole because he had no money to buy street drugs.

Saleem Khan, 25, driving while banned

A motorist committed his third offence of disqualified driving when he took the wheel because his pregnant wife felt unwell.

Police caught Saleem Khan in Blackpool after being tipped off.

Former factory worker Khan, 25, of Greenhead Avenue, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to driving while banned.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

He was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for three years and told to pay £85 costs with a £115 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said checks showed Khan had been banned in 2014 until he took an extended driving test for offences of aggravated taking of a car and dangerous driving.

He had two previous convictions for disqualified driving.

Khan’s defence said the defendant’s wife, who was pregnant with their third child, had driven them to the resort from Blackburn. She became unwell and Khan took over the wheel.

Ashley Turner, 28, assault

A man accused of throwing a hammer at his girlfriend when she lost the keys to their Blackpool flat has made his first appearance at court.

Ashley Turner is also alleged to have tried to headbutt a police officer and caused £300 of damage to a plasterboard wall.

Turner, 28, formerly of Holmfield Road, North Shore, now living at Robertson Street, Radcliffe, Manchester, pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault, which were said to have taken place on June 25.

Turner was bailed to October 10 for trial by Blackpool magistrates.

He must live at his given address, not enter Blackpool except for appointments with his lawyers or court appearances and not contact prosecution witnesses as conditions of his bail.

James Whitmore, 44, drunk and disorderly and failing to answer bail

A man was seen pulling down his shorts in front of passersby at Fleetwood.

James Whitmore, 44, of Marine Parade, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and failing to answer bail and attend court.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said on May 23 police received a call a man was walking in front of traffic, shouting abuse at passersby and pulling down his shorts in Marine Parade.

Whitmore was described by a police officer as highly intoxicated and he was arrested after becoming aggressive.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had a long-term issue with alcohol which had generally been under control for two years.