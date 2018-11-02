Blackpool Football Club stadium safety plans to go before town hall committee

Councillors will meet on Tuesday to consider renewing the safety certificate at Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road stadium which must now include anti-terrorism measures.

Members of Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee are being recommended to approve the updated certificate which has been revised to include new risk assessments and action plans in relation to counter terrorism, crowd disorder and anti-social behaviour.

If approval is granted, the new certificate for the ground will come into effect on November 12.

A report to the committee says: "Following consultation by the Sports Ground Safety Authority, local authorities are to ensure all people visiting stadia are protected from any danger that could cause physical harm or injury.

"The General Safety Certificate has been reviewed to ensure it has effective oversight of counter terrorism, crowd disorder and anti-social behaviour for everyone in a sports ground."

It means the club must produce a crowd disorder and anti-social behaviour plan in consultation with the police, and assess in writing the risk of incidents occuring.

Plans must also be produced to counter the risk of a terrorist attack.

Council documents say the plan should "consider all reasonable prevention techniques to reasonably foreseeable terrorist attack methods" as well as "plans to deal with aftermath of an attack."

The plan will be a confidential document produced in consultation with the police, but available to the council where appropriate.

There is no change to the size of the stadium since the last safety certificate was approved, with capacity still at around 17,000.