Blackpool firefighters tackle 10 wheelie bin fires in Grange Park

Firefighters in Blackpool tackled a spate of wheelie bins fires in Grange Park this morning (Monday, April 29).



At around 3.30am, crews from Blackpool and Bispham responded to reports of a number of wheelie bins on fire in Forshaw Avenue.

On arrival, crews found a total of ten wheelie bins alight on pavements outside homes.

Alarmingly, one of the fires had spread to a building and had been very close to a gas main, according to firefighters.

All ten fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has reported the incident to police for investigation.

The fire service is advising people in the Grange Park area to "remain vigilant" and lock away their bins in the evenings.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.