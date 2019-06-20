Blackpool fire crews battle Bispham bathroom blaze

Have your say

Firefighters battled a blaze that began in the bathroom of a home in Blackpool last night (June 19).



Fire crews were called out at around 8.30pm on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Rivington Avenue, Bispham.



Two fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool attended and found a fire in the bathroom of the semi-detached home.

The occupants of the home managed to escape unharmed.

Crews battled the blaze for more than an hour before it was brought under control and extinguished shortly before 10pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "At 8.26pm two fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool attended a building fire on Rivington Avenue, Blackpool.

"The fire involved a bathroom of a house and firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

"Crews remained in attendance for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes."