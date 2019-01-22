Blackpool fan fined after Arsenal bus protest

A protester who held up Premier League side Arsenal’s trip to Bloomfield Road by sitting on top of the team bus told the driver: “I have nothing against you mate.”

There were fears the kick-off would be delayed when Blackpool hosted the Gunners in the FA Cup third round on January 5.

Neil Holden had hoped to gain publicity for his cause with his protest on top of the Arsenal team bus

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard the driver called police to try and talk Pool fan Neil Holden down as he feared Arenal would be fined for showing up late.

But the team’s blushes were spared when it emerged the Doncaster Rovers squad were also staying at Preston’s Marriott Hotel and Unai Emery’s team were able to borrow their coach.

Holden, 43, of Marton Drive, South Shore, admitted preventing the driver form going about his job of driving the coach.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said the Arsenal management were warned they may be a target for disaffected Blackpool fans who want to oust chairman Owen Oyston.

A security officer with a guard dog was hired to monitor the team coach, he added.

He said: “The chef suddenly said to (the driver) – there is someone on your roof.”

“The driver got out and found Holden standing on the roof . Holden said to him ‘I have nothing against you mate. I am protesting against Blackpool.’”

HGV driver Holden remained on the coach for almost an hour before he came down. Police had been called to the scene.

Steven Townley, defending, said:”This was a spur of the moment decision by four friends. They had no equipment, only scarves bearing the words Oyston Out.”

“My client got on the roof of the Arsenal coach as a protest against the owners of Blackpool FC. He did not damage the vehicle and was not abusive to anyone.”

He added: “It gained publicity which is what was wanted.”

Chairman of the Bench David Hearton told him:”It was only good fortune that the Doncaster Rovers coach arrived at the hotel.

“Your action caused disruption and inconvenience even though it was spontaneous.”

Fined

Holden was fined £500 and must pay £135 costs.

Driver had a right to work

Holden was prosecuted under trade union laws brought in during the miners’ strikes.