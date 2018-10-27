Blackpool drug-user told police officer he would push him down the stairs if he didn’t get out of the way

A man threatened to push a policeman down the stairs during a melee at his flat.

James Gleave, aged 27, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to obstructing police and possessing cannabis.

He was fined £160 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to the flat Gleave lived at with his girlfriend on October 6, after she threatened to harm herself with a knife.

Gleave was outside and officers went into the flat to deal with his girlfriend. An ambulance was called for and took about an hour to arrive, during which time the girlfriend became agitated.

Gleave tried to go to the flat but was told by an officer to stay outside. He then threatened to push the officer down the stairs if he did not get out of his way.

He was arrested after pushing past the officer and when searched at the police station a small amount of cannabis was found on him.

When interviewed he told police he only wanted to get into the flat so he could calm his girlfriend down. He said the cannabis was his and he used the drug daily.

Gleave apologised and told magistrates: “I was intoxicated at the time. I don’t usually drink. It got out of hand. It won’t happen again.”