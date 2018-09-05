Blackpool drug dealers jailed after being caught with £100,000 of cocaine

Two men were jailed for more than 15 years after being caught with £100,000 of drugs.

Stuart Ashley (left), 34, of no fixed address and Stuart McBride (right), 46, of Oxford Road, Blackpool, were sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Stuart Ashley (pictured, left), 34, of no fixed address and Stuart McBride (pictured, right), 46, of Oxford Road, Blackpool, were sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 4).

The pair were arrested after a police drugs operation earlier this year, when Ashley was caught with 500g of cocaine in a black BMW, while McBride was also found with around 500g in a package after running from a home police were searching.

Both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

McBride also admitted a separate charge of possession of a prohibited weapon after a stun gun was found.

Ashley was given nine years in prison, with McBride jailed for seven years and three months.

Det Insp Roger Ashcroft, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ashley and McBride were working together to flood the streets of Blackpool with cocaine.”

Ashley’s former address in Longton was also searched, with a cash-counting machine, latex gloves, “numerous” mobile phones, and electronic devices found.