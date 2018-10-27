Blackpool disabled man lashed out with lashed out with metal walking stick and hit police officer on the head

A disabled man was described as the most violent subject a police constable had had to deal with in his 10 year career.

Matthew Smith lost his temper after being told his car was being seized because it was not insured.

He threw things out of the boot so violently they smashed and when told he was being arrested, lashed out with his metal walking stick hitting an officer on the temple.

On the way to the police station Smith was banging his head in the van and asking if the officers were gay and going to rape him.

Smith, 39, of Barton Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

He was jailed for three months, suspended for a year, put on an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer with £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were on the Odeon car park, Rigby Road, on October 1 at 5.47pm, when they told Smith his car was being seized because it had no insurance.

Smith started behaving erratically and shouting and swearing.

When told he was going to be arrested, after a member of the public complained, he struggled wildly with an officer hitting him on the temple with a walking stick.

The officer suffered a large swelling on his temple and his jaw seized up.

In a statement afterwards the officer said: “In my 10 years as a police officer I have never seen anyone

so badly behaved or violent.”

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had chronic physical disabilities and mental health issues after being involved in a road traffic accident.

Smith had numerous metal plates inserted all over his body and was in constant pain.

When the officer got hold of him he believed he might end up in hospital and he lashed out.