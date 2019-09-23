Blackpool cyclist, 51, suffers serious back injuries in crash with Audi on Promenade

A 51-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with an Audi on Blackpool Promenade.

The man had been riding a bike along Queen's Promenade when he was hit by an Audi outside Ma Kelly's and the Doric Hotel, at the junction with Knowle Avenue, at 9.42am on Sunday (September 22).

The cyclist, from Blackpool, suffered fractures to his back and ribs and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man from Cleveleys, was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Sgt Paul Maguire, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

"We know this is a busy route in Blackpool and believe a number of people will have seen what happened.

"If you can help with our enquiries please call 101 quoting log reference 0514 of September 22.”