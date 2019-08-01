Blackpool Council issue warning to residents over text and phone call scam

Fraudsters posing as members of Blackpool Council are trying to con people into handing over their bank details.

The council has warned that some residents have been contacted with claims they are owed money, or must pay a fine.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware that people are receiving text messages and phone calls advising they are due a refund on their council tax or have a fine to pay. The fraudsters operate by ringing or texting residents saying they are from the local council, valuation office or some other company which deals with council tax.

“They suggest that the resident is either due a council tax refund, or owes more council tax and must pay it promptly to avoid a fine. They will then ask for personal and bank details to allow them to process the refund or payment.

“This is not genuine, and we advise anyone who may receive such messages not to click on any links, and under no circumstances share any personal or bank details over the phone.

“Local councils never cold call, text or email residents in this way requesting bank details. If refunds are due or there is any change to your bill, you will receive a statement through the post explaining the situation.”