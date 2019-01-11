Blackpool comic and collectables shop raided by thieves

Have your say

Thieves have made off with rare toys worth hundreds of pounds after raiding a collectables shop in Blackpool.

Blackpool Police are currently investigating the burglary which occurred in the early hours of January 10 at I Collectables in Bond Street.

This man was captured on CCTV after a burglary at I Collectables in Bond Street, Blackpool.

Police have released images of two men who were captured on CCTV raiding the store.

If anyone has any information or can help identify the men, contact Blackpool Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 04/15829/19.

Alternately independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.