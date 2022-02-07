Phillip Carey, 48, pleaded guilty to raping the woman, who suffered from dementia, when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the woman’s family became concerned after they noticed that her behaviour had changed.

They said she had grown fearful, wouldn’t allow physical contact and began pleading with them not to leave during visits, saying “don’t leave me, they will hurt me”.

The family became so concerned that they installed a covert camera in her room to try and discover what was causing her so much distress.

One day, soon after installing the camera, they were looking at the live feed when they saw Carey enter her room.

It was then that they saw, to their horror, Carey rape and sexually assault their beloved relative.

They immediately called police and he was arrested.

At Preston Crown Court, the CPS produced forensic evidence, which along with the camera footage, meant Carey had no option but to accept his guilt

Carey was jailed for life with a minimum of 10 years.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Sophie Rozdolskyj said: "Carey abused his position of trust and targeted a vulnerable woman whom he should have been caring for.

"I am grateful to the victim’s family who have shown great strength throughout the Court proceedings.

"I hope today’s sentence provides them with some comfort, knowing Carey has been brought to justice for his actions."