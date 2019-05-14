Blackpool businessman told to expect long jail sentence after 100mph crash hurt three women

Have your say

A man has been told he faces a substantial jail sentence after he drove his high performance BMW at 100 miles an hour and caused a crash which seriously injured three women.

Company director Dominic Wood ran off from the scene of the pile-up and booked himself into hospital under a false name.

When his correct identity was established by police he failed a cannabis and cocaine swipe test but would not give the follow up blood test.

Deputy District Judge Duncan Birrell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates sent Wood, 36, of Newton Drive, Blackpool for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

He bailed Wood who will appear at the higher court on June 12.

Wood pleaded guilty to causing his victims serious injury by dangerous driving on Garstang Road West in August last year.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, told the hearing: “In all 20 statements were collected by police from witnesses to this man’s dangerous driving. That includes driving at 100 mph in a 30 mph zone.”

“He was overtaking dangerously and bullying other drivers in order to pass them.”

“He then caused an accident. Two woman in a Skoda car received serious injuries and the female passenger in his car was also injured.”

The court heard how Wood ran off from the scene and the police helicopter was scrambled to hunt for him,

The prosecutor added:” He had been admitted to hospital and gave a false name

He gave a no comment interview when traced by police and failed the initial drug drive test.”

The judge told Wood: “There are many aggravating features and you face a sentence of imprisonment far longer than I can give you.”

“You drove at excessive speeds caused people serious injury and then ran away.”