Blackpool bus driver admitted importing a child sex doll

A bus driver was arrested after Customs and Excise officials checking aircraft cargo found a childlike sex doll he had ordered from abroad.

Paul Summers, 34, formerly of Knowsley Avenue, Blackpool, now living at Greenbriar Close, Layton, faced a charge of importation of an indecent/obscene item.

Convicted child killer lied to neighbours about his crime, court told

He pleaded guilty to an offence under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 of unloading from an aircraft at Blackpool on December 4 2017 a childlike sex doll, approximately 1.1 metres in height.

Summers also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child.

After the childlike sex doll was found officials went to his home and found the prohibited image of a child on his computer.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the prosecution felt the offences fell outside the magistrates powers to sentence Summers.

Defence lawyer, John McLaren, asked for a pre-sentence report on his client.

Summers was bailed to appear for sentence on March 13 at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.