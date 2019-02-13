Blackpool bus driver admitted importing a child sex doll

A bus driver was arrested after Customs and Excise officials checking aircraft cargo found a childlike sex doll he had ordered from abroad.
Paul Summers, 34, formerly of Knowsley Avenue, Blackpool, now living at Greenbriar Close, Layton, faced a charge of importation of an indecent/obscene item.
He pleaded guilty to an offence under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 of unloading from an aircraft at Blackpool on December 4 2017 a childlike sex doll, approximately 1.1 metres in height.
Summers also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child.
After the childlike sex doll was found officials went to his home and found the prohibited image of a child on his computer.
Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the prosecution felt the offences fell outside the magistrates powers to sentence Summers.
Defence lawyer, John McLaren, asked for a pre-sentence report on his client.
Summers was bailed to appear for sentence on March 13 at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.