Casey McDonnell, 40, from Blackpool, was seeking a way inside the home in North Drive at 4.15am on Saturday, July 30 when he appears to startle the gulls slumbering in the back garden.

The shrill sound of the squawking seabirds continues as the intruder sneaks around the property in the dead of night.

His face was captured on a security camera and the homeowners handed the video to police who were able to identify him. He was later arrested and charged.

McDonnell appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ today (Monday, August 8) where the prosecution played the footage to the court.

After viewing the video, McDonnell – who was on licence from prison at the time of his offence – pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

He was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £239 costs.