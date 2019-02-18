Blackpool boy, 14, arrested after series of robberies in Grange Park

Have your say

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Blackpool.



Police have confirmed that the boy, from Blackpool, has been arrested in connection with three robbery offences in the Grange Park area.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged on suspicion of robbery in Blackpool.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police believe the same individuals carried out the three alleged robberies in Blackpool over recent weeks.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Blackpool boy, 14, charged with wounding after 13-year-old stabbed in the chest

A 14-year-old boy has also been charged in a separate incident after a stabbing in Blackpool on Saturday, February 16.

Police were called at around 5.50pm on Saturday to Rawcliffe Street to reports that a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed in the chest



