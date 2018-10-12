Blackpool boxer Jack Arnfield cleared of drugs charge - but faces sentencing after earlier guilty plea

A professional boxer has been cleared of allegations he played a role in a huge criminal operation to supply class A drugs on the Fylde coast.

Jack Arnfield, 29, of Ribby Road, Kirkham, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at Preston Crown Court today, having previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

However, co-defendants Joseph Murphy, 28, of Percy Street, Fleetwood, and Jessica Lang, 21, of Elgin Place, Grange Park, were found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Lang was also found guilty of a further charge of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

She wept loudly in the dock as the verdicts were read out. The other defendants showed no emotion.

Joshua Shaw, 25, of Henson Avenue, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and will be sentenced with Arnfield at Preston Crown Court on Friday, November 9.

Ashley Bucher, 22, of Ashton Road, central Blackpool, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was free to go because he faces no further charges.

But Judge Simon Medland told him: “You need to be quite careful sometimes about what you do in life, otherwise people might get the wrong end of the stick.”

Lang and Murphy will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on a future date yet to be announced.

They, and Arnfield and Shaw, were bailed subject to curfew and must not apply for any documentation that would allow them to leave the UK.