Blackpool armed robbery: Knife-wielding robber holds up a resort shop

This is the heart-stopping moment a knife-wielding robber tried to hold up a resort shop – though he only managed to escape with a milkshake he had bought seconds earlier.

The hooded raider waved a huge kitchen knife at store owner Premkunar Rajanayagam, but was forced into a hasty retreat after the 56-year-old fought him off, but not before clutching his bottle of Yazoo.

CCTV footage captured the terrifying raid on camera

It happened shortly before 10pm on Thursday at the Premier shop in Station Terrace, South Shore, and left Mr Rajanayagam fearing for his life. “I was very scared,” he said. “I couldn’t believe the size of the knife when he attacked me. It happened so quickly. “He came behind the till area and the knife looked like it was a foot long.” “He tried to cut me and get to the till. He kept yelling, ‘Open the till, open the till!’, and I told him it doesn’t open straight away because of security. “Thankfully, at that time, two other staff members heard the shouting and quickly came to help. “I think the noise must have spooked him and he fled.” Mr Rajanayagam said he believes the same man was in his shop, which he has had for around eight years, about an hour before the robbery. He said: “Somebody came in and tried to buy beer and I asked for ID. The man didn’t have any and said he would come back. “He sounded exactly the same as the robber.

“I think when he came in to buy the beer he was making sure no one else was about. I don’t think he wanted to buy the beer.

"At that time I was on my own but two of my staff came in soon after to do a stock take. I don’t think the robber expected them to be there.”

Mr Rajanayagam says the robber bought a bottle of Yazoo milkshake before he pulled the knife on him.

CCTV images captured the incident and showed the robber fleeing but not before rescuing his milkshake.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We responded to reports of a robbery at 9.50pm at the Premier shop on Station Terrace. “A man entered the shop carrying a knife and demanded money from the shop keeper before fleeing. A short time later a person was arrested.

A 20-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.