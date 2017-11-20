Bispham convicted rapist was in company of boys

A convicted child rapist has been arrested after police saw him in the company of young boys.

Charles Hodgson was convicted of raping a boy under the age of 16 and three offences of sexually assaulting a boy under 13.

He was on a court order which banned him from associating with children under 16 but was seen talking to two boys, one aged 13 the other 14, who had offered to show Hodgson magic tricks.

Hodgson, 25, of Edmonton Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sex Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

He was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on December 20 by Blackpool magistrates and must live at his given address as a condition of bail.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said in November 2013 at Burnley Crown Court Hodgson was put on a SOPO and the Sex Offenders Register after being convicted of sexual offences against boys.

On November 17, Hodgson was seen having contact with some boys under 16 at Blackpool.

Steven Townley, defending, said some four or five lads had come up to Hodgson while he was in his car.

They offered to do magic tricks for the defendant.

One of the lads turned out to be 13, another 14. Hodgson did not know their ages, but should have been more careful and driven away.