Bez Lubala trial: Blackpool footballer sobs in court as he stands accused of raping teenager

Blackpool forward Beryly Lubala said he was expecting his first child when he received a letter telling him he had been charged with rape.

The player said his agent told the club and he was immediately suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was not charged until January 2021 after he had already started playing first team football for his new club.

Lubala, now 24, broke down as he told how he did not know if he would still be paid after the club suspended him.

"The CEO said to me 'you are suspended for two weeks'.

"I didn't know what was going on.

"I didn't know if I was going to get paid any more.

"At this point, my missus was pregnant with my baby.

Blackpool footballer Bez Lubala appears in court accused of raping teenager"I just didn't know what to do," the player sobbed.

"I went to work at Amazon, packing bags in an Amazon warehouse.

"I did a delivery job.

"At Blackpool I was getting £1,800-a-week.

"That was enough to help my mum and my brother and sisters.

"When it happened, I didn't know what to do."

The player said the club wanted to terminate his contract.

The player told a court in Brighton he had been helped by the PFA to settle his contract with Blackpool.

He returned to training with the first team with conditions and a chaperone.

Lubala was arrested when a young woman went to police two weeks after she says he raped her at his home in Horsham, West Sussex.

Police arrested the player the same day and he spent a night in the cells before being interviewed.

Beryly Lubala, who lives in Lytham, denies rape.